Nova Scotia's first community acupuncture clinic opens in Dartmouth

Acupuncture has been around for thousands of years and is still popular today for many reasons, treating countless ailments and conditions.

Bria Goodreid is the owner of Rooted Rose Community Acupuncture in Dartmouth, N.S. -- the first community acupuncture clinic in Nova Scotia.

"Community acupuncture is a form of acupuncture in which instead of there being a one-on-one treatment, the acupuncture is given in a group setting,” said Goodreid during an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday.

“This is a great option for a lot of people because as you know, acupuncture is really expensive and treatment with acupuncture requires a bit of a commitment. It's not like one treatment will solve a chronic issue. So it requires a bit of time, and the beauty of community acupuncture is because there are multiple people being treated at the same time, the price point is significantly dropped."

Goodreid says community acupuncture can cost between $30 to $60, compared to the average cost of $100 for one-on-one treatments.

Thanks to a grant from the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, Goodreid says treatments are offered for free to the queer and trans community every Wednesday night.

"This is extremely important because it's important for this community to access gender-affirming care, and there are things like societal stigma, discrimination and structural violence, which impact this community significantly. Especially in health-care settings," said Goodreid.

"So, because of these factors, there's a greater prevalence of things like anxiety, depression, suicide and substance use in this community, which is why we're giving the free acupuncture to help support these people."

In addition to musculoskeletal issues and pain, acupuncture can also be used for improving digestion, respiratory illnesses, menstrual pain, regulating mental health and in pregnancy.