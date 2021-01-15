Nova Scotia’s most popular tourist destination will be more accessible this summer.

The Province of Nova Scotia and Government of Canada announced Friday they are investing $3.1M to support the construction of an accessible viewing deck and railing at Nova Scotia’s iconic Peggys Cove.

“We're investing in Peggys Cove - an iconic landmark of Nova Scotia's coastline - to ensure this destination is accessible to everyone who wants to experience its beauty. This is about ensuring our coastal communities can seize every economic opportunity possible in the post-pandemic future," said Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets, Bernadette Jordan.

"Tourism is a driving force in Atlantic Canada's economy and we want to see the sector emerge from this pandemic stronger than before.”

The project is part of a provincial infrastructure investment of $6.2M which is already underway in the community. It will focus on pedestrian safety, traffic management, coastal protection, community sustainability, and resident and visitor experience.

The new viewing platform is expected to be complete by June.

"Peggy's Cove is one of Nova Scotia's most visited tourism attractions," said Labour and Advanced Education Minister Lena Metlege Diab, on behalf of Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan. "It is crucial that our iconic sites have the infrastructure they need to deliver positive, memorable visitor experiences while ensuring the livability of the surrounding community.”

The detailed plan was created by the community of Peggys Cove and Develop Nova Scotia over the last two years.

"Our work in Peggys Cove has been focused on planning and building with the community. Through this collaboration, we heard that this work needed to prioritize the sustainability of the community and place, and provide safe and accessible ways to experience the extraordinary landscape,” said Jennifer Angel, president and CEO at Develop Nova Scotia.

Of the $3.1M investment, $1.7M is from the Province of Nova Scotia through the Tourism Revitalization of Icons Program administered by Tourism Nova Scotia.

The other $1.42M is from the Government of Canada through the Innovative Communities Fund with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

The new accessible viewing deck and railings will be created using wood and steel materials to complement the rugged terrain at the famous lighthouse.