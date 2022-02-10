Nova Scotia's long-term care homes to get staffing help until end of March

Nova Scotia's minister responsible for long-term care says Ottawa has approved a request for support staff help in long-term care homes hit by worker shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbara Adams says two 10-person teams will be made available through the Canadian Red Cross to work in as many as 14 long-term homes in the province that require the most assistance.

Adams confirmed following a cabinet meeting Thursday the teams will be available seven days a week until the end of March.

She says the workers will perform tasks such as cleaning the homes and helping to feed residents.

Adams says the help is needed because many long-term care homes are working at staffing levels of 70 to 80 per cent.

The minister says the sector is short hundreds of workers, and that's why the government announced Wednesday that it was immediately boosting pay for continuing care assistants in an attempt to recruit more workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.