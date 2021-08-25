Nova Scotia’s Mass Casualty Commission at work in Colchester County
Investigators with the Mass Casualty Commission are at work in Enfield, N.S. Wednesday, examining the events surrounding the killing of 22 people by a man dressed as an RCMP officer driving a mock police car in April 2020.
On Friday, the commission notified a number of communities in Colchester County – including Portapique, Wentworth, Glenholme, Debert, Shubenacadie, Onslow and Enfield - that it's team would be gathering aerial and other video footage as part of its work.
The notice says some of the footage will also be taken after dark.
"Our team will use the footage to gather more information about terrain, routes, and locations," reads the release.
"We know that the current conditions, particularly the foliage in the area, do not match how it would have been in April of 2020."
The commission says the footage is not intended to represent direct re-enactments, rather, the images will help to provide context as it establishes what happened on April 18 and 19, 2020.
The man responsible for the killings was shot and killed by police at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield after his 13-hour rampage.
The commission is scheduled to begin its public hearings October 26.
