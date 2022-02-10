Nova Scotia's minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour in 2024: minister
Nova Scotia's labour minister says the province's minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour on April 1, 2024.
Jill Balser confirmed the increase Thursday following a cabinet meeting, saying the government has endorsed recommendations released in December by the province's minimum wage review committee.
Balser says the committee's timeline has been accepted because it balances concerns from "all perspectives," including employees and businesses.
The government announced last month that it was accepting the committee's first recommended 40-cent wage increase to reach $13.35 an hour this spring and would take more time to consider its other increase recommendations.
The committee also recommended the minimum wage rise to $13.60 in October and then to $15 an hour by April 2024.
According to the province, the increases will benefit the more than 31,000 Nova Scotians who work for minimum wage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.
