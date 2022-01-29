Nova Scotia's NDP Leadership 2022 rules approved, vote scheduled for June
Nova Scotia NDP has approved the rules that will govern the Party's 2022 leadership contest.
“This year, New Democrats will come together to choose the next Leader of our Party. It is an exciting opportunity to build upon the NSNDP’s work towards something better in Nova Scotia,” said NSNDP President Carol Ferguson in a news release Saturday.
Party members will be able to begin voting on June 20 with results to follow on June 25.
Officials say leadership hopefuls will have until May 21 to register as a candidate and those looking to vote have until May 30 to sign up as a NSNDP member.
“Through engaging in this democratic process, members will shape the direction of our Party for years to come," said Ferguson.
Officials say Nova Scotia's NDP Leader Gary Burrill will remain in his role until the June vote results are announced. Burrill will also continue as MLA for Halifax Chebucto.
