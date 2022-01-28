Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will make Groundhog Day weather prediction virtually this year

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will make her annual Groundhog Day weather prediction virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At 8 a.m. on Feb. 2, Shubenacadie Sam is scheduled to leave her burrow at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S.

If the groundhog sees her shadow, folklore says winter will last for six more weeks, whereas if no shadow is seen, it is a sign of an early spring.

“Nova Scotians love talking about the weather and Groundhog Day celebrates the important role weather plays in our lives and culture,” said Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton. “Because of our geography, Nova Scotians will be the first to know if Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring or six more weeks of winter.”

The wildlife park will also be celebrating World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2.

"Wetlands provide important habitats for hundreds of wildlife species, including species at risk," reads a release from the province. "They also mitigate the effects of climate change by absorbing carbon and buffering coastal communities from rises in sea level and storm surges."

Shubenacadie Sam's weather prediction will be streamed on the park's Facebook page.

A release from the province says the park will be closed on Feb. 2, and no in-person public events for Groundhog Day will take place at the park this year.