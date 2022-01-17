Nova Scotia schools reopen to students after extended closure amid Omicron wave

On a cold, slippery Monday morning, Nova Scotia students returned to in-person learning.

"I am excited," said elementary student Audray Houston.

"It feels a little bit weird, but we're excited," added Audray’s mother Megan Houston.

An extended Christmas break has meant students have not been in school for almost a full month.

"We are really looking forward to it and think it's time," said parent Kathy-Ann Rainforth. "Kids need to be in school. Social outcomes and mental health outcomes; they are happiest in school."

Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, says he has lingering concerns about the current back-to-school plan laid out by the province.

"We are desperately in arrears in terms of progress about boosting and vaccinating staff and children," said Wozney, who added he is braced for a possible shortage of teachers and staff that could cause schools to close again.

"There is just so much more pressure that is on the systems because of Omicron. We are going to have hundreds of staff on a daily basis that are required to self-isolate."

Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan said HEPA air filters are now in 71 schools and the province has provided students and teachers with three-layer masks.

"We were happy to welcome students back into class," said Druhan.

"Can I predict what COVID-19 is going to throw our way? No, I cannot for sure. But I do have the confidence that we have the agility and flexibility to handle a lot, as we've seen folks do to date and we will continue to do moving forward."

As for what lies ahead, parent Alex Liot is worried about the long-term effects of multiple years of learning impacted by school closures.

"At home learning was good but really needs to be much better," said Liot, who added he does not see the current remote learning format as being a viable alternative.