Nova Scotia set to spend millions to grow community housing

The Nova Scotia Government is set to spend $2.5 million to create a community housing growth fund for the non-profit housing sector.

The Community Housing Transformation Centre, a non-profit group that provides support to community housing organizations across Canada, will handle the program and allocate funds to approved projects over the next two years.

“The centre is very pleased to see this major project come to fruition,” said Stephan Corriveau, executive director of the centre in a news release.

“This is an important step forward in structuring community housing in Nova Scotia and we are proud to be part of it."

The province says areas of focus include:

capacity building

planning and pre-development

research and innovation

creation of a new provincial non-profit housing association

According to the province, selection committees made up of representatives from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the community housing sector will review and approve projects.

The province says the Community Housing Transformation Centre will also give $550,000 to “support capacity building” in the sector and cover the operational needs of the non-profit housing association.

"Non-profit and co-operative housing play an important role in helping to create healthy, vibrant and affordable communities," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

"Growing the sector is key to increasing the supply of affordable housing options and that means groups need the tools and expertise to oversee new developments and manage ongoing operations effectively.”

The province says the program’s guidelines are in development and a call for proposals will be issued in the coming months.

The provincial 2022-23 budget earmarks $15 million for affordable housing programs and funding for 550 new rent supplements.

According to the province, more than 5,500 rent supplements are given out every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent.