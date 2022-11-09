Nova Scotia signs on to federal plan to end gender-based violence

Women in Nova Scotia make up 51 per cent of the population, but account for 77 per cent of domestic violence victims, according to the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

That's why the provincial government is joining other provinces, territories and the federal government to sign the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

The announcement was made in New Glasgow, N.S., at the 40th annual federal-provincial-territorial meeting of the ministers responsible for the Status of Women.

It comes as data from 2019 shows the rate of police-reported domestic violence against females in Nova Scotia went up by 14.3 per cent, compared to 2016.

In a Wednesday news release, the provincial government recognized gender-based violence as "a complex issue that can happen in any relationship," calling it "a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada."

"Gender-based violence undermines a person's sense of self-worth and their self-esteem," said Karla MacFarlane, the minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, in the release. "It is deeply rooted in harmful stereotypes and has no place in our country."

The national action plan focuses on ending gender-based violence across Canada, while also supporting survivors and their loved ones, and helping service providers, experts, advocates and researchers address the complex issue.

"Gender-based violence is a significant barrier to achieving gender equality, but it is preventable," said Marci Ien, the federal minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in the release. "The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is a timely and necessary step to address the persistent gaps that have prevented the end of gender-based violence previously. Canada is now one step closer to building the safer and more equal Canada for all."

According to the federal government, more than 11 million people in Canada over the age of 15 have experienced intimate-partner violence at least once.