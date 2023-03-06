Nova Scotia silver winning women's hockey team returns home from Canada Games

Players from Nova Scotia’s Canada Winter Games women’s hockey team arrived back in their home province one day after achieving a history making accomplishment.

Nova Scotia shocked Ontario 3–2 in Saturday’s semifinal to advance to the gold medal game on Sunday in Charlottetown.

“I just felt overwhelmed with happiness and joy. I even cried,” said team captain Samantha Morrison. “That was my gold medal. No one expected us to win after going into the tournaments as underdogs.”

“All game, I was just focusing on the next shot, and being ready for each next play,” said goalie Ryah Stewart, who made 49 saves to help lead Nova Scotia to the semi-final upset. “I’m so proud of this group and we’ve come so far. I think it will help hockey throughout this process.”

British Columbia won the gold medal game on Sunday 3-0 over Nova Scotia.

By winning the silver medal, Nova Scotia secured its best-ever finish in women’s hockey at the Canada Games.

“We had a special group and we knew it going in, and we put together a game plan. Our girls trusted us and we trusted them and we were rewarded,” said Nova Scotia head coach Kori Cheverie.

“We said from day one that we had the best goaltending in the tournament. In time, I think these girls will be even more pumped about this result and what they accomplished this week.”

The Nova Scotia women’s hockey team’s best previous finish at the Canada Games was fifth place in 2003. Head coach Cheverie played on that team 20 years ago.

