Nova Scotia singer, songwriter Nicole Ariana releases debut album

Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Nicole Ariana has released her debut album.

She says her new album "Cry baby" was born from blood, sweat and literal tears.

“My style would be, as I always say, alternative R&B, pop and it’s always kind of changing,” says Ariana.

Ariana is no stranger to success. She has written hits for other musicians in the past.

But now, she has eight new tracks all to herself.

“It feels really good. It feels like such a relief after to finally doing music for so long to have a body of work out there, a full project that’s my own,” says Ariana.

"Cry baby" marks her long time coming debut album.

“It has a very melancholy heart break theme as you can probably tell from the title. It’s a lot of reflecting back on relationships gone wrong and just like, I’ve always said I’m a self-proclaimed sad girl which is corny but it’s true,” says Ariana. “I’m a pretty happy person but when it comes to writing I always dive into that part of my soul."

This year, she is nominated for three Music Nova Scotia Awards including songwriter and entertainer of the year.

“It just kind of shows me that my hard work is paying off and people are recognizing my work which feels amazing. I would hope that when people listen to my music that they would feel empowered in a way. My hope is that people will resonate with it but not sit in the sadness. We don’t want that,” says Ariana.

Ariana's debut album "Cry Baby" is available on all streaming platforms now.

You can also see her perform live next month as part of music Nova Scotia week in Sydney, N.S.