Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame announces new inductees
The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 induction class. The list includes some well-known Nova Scotia athletes, teams, coaches and builders.
“Everybody contributes something to the team and without that we would never reached this level, so I appreciate it,” said Cheema Aquatic Club paddling coach and inductee Csom Latorovski.
The other 2022 inductees include: Olympic snowboarder and Canadian champion Sarah Conrad, former NHL forward and 1999 Stanley Cup champion Jon Simm, the 1994 Dalhousie Tigers women’s soccer team that won a national championship, hockey coach Tom Coolen who won a national title with Acadia University, and three-time Paralympic medalist and two-time world champion sailor, Paul Tingley.
“You do it for the journey, just to be the best you can and compete and you’re proud to do that. But to be recognized by your peers, and all the great things they’ve done, it’s really kind of humbling to be part of this club, I would say,” said Tingley.
The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 19 at the Halifax Convention Centre.
