Nova Scotia teacher arrested for sexual assault, child luring

A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been charged with sexual offences, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say Justin Roland Singh Crozier, 30, a teacher at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River, was arrested on Sept. 28 and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday. He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child. He remains in custody.

A statement from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said they are aware of the charges against Crozier.

"These charges are deeply troubling and I can assure you that HRCE takes these matters very seriously. The school has notified families that the individual has been placed on leave as the police/RCMP investigate these allegations," it reads.

A note written to parents at Georges P. Vanier Thursday evening said Crozier is on leave and is not teaching at this time.

"Information like this is concerning and can be especially upsetting for students," reads the memo, signed by Principal Lee Anne Amaral.

"Please know that our administrative team and Ms. Banks, our school counsellor, are available to support students."