Nova Scotia Teachers Union voices concerns over province's back-to-school plan

Students, teachers and parents in Nova Scotia now have a better idea of what to expect when classes resume in two weeks.

Gabriella Symonds is going into Grade 4 this year. She's happy for a return to in-person learning after attending virtual classrooms for most of the last year-and-a-half.

“Sometimes you couldn’t get onto the classes,” says Symonds.

Students in Nova Scotia are heading back to class on September 7. On Monday, health officials said masks will be required at all times for anyone inside a school building or bus when classes begin.

“They still have to wear masks. It seems reasonable at this point until they have a better plan," says Gabriella’s father, Gyasi Symonds.

Masking in Nova Scotia remains mandatory until 75 per cent of the province's population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. At that time, the province will move into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, which is scheduled to happen September 15.

Once in Phase 5, masking will be optional.

One policy the back-to-school plan does not include at this time is mandatory vaccinations for school staff.

“With our epidemiology in this province, with the vaccination rates in this province and our history, schools have been safe in this province through the whole pandemic,” Nova Scotia Premier-designate Tim Houston said on Monday.

“So, I think when you factor in those things, I have great comfort in the plan that I saw.”

The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, Paul Wozney, says while the union encourages its members to get vaccinated, the NSTU would have to look at the policy before backing a mandatory vaccination plan.

“We support vaccinations, we called for priority vaccines, we’ve communicated out to our members at every turn the vital importance of vaccinations as protection for them, for the colleagues and for their students," says Wozney.

Wozney is also concerned about teachers being responsible for the enforcement of some of the province's policies.

When classes begin, students are allowed to take their masks off when eating, drinking or during physical activity.

Students can also choose to continue wearing them when they are no longer required.

“Any kind of policy about behaviour or conduct that’s optional in schools is going to be grounds for conflict,” Wozney says.

Another concern the NSTU has with the province's COVID-19 reopening plan is the immediate move to a maskless policy once Nova Scotia enters Phase 5.

Wozney says instead, they’d like to see a more gradual move that reflects the epidemiology of the province.

Public Health says if outbreaks occur, students may return to an at-home learning approach, similar to what was used last school year.