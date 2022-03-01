Nova Scotia to allow education students to substitute teach

Eligible bachelor of education (B.Ed.) students who are in their final year of study, will now be able to work and get paid as substitute teachers in Nova Scotia.

“We want our soon-to-be teachers to feel excited about starting their careers and staying here in Nova Scotia,” says Becky Druhan, minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in a news release.

The province says the move is to support the increased demand for substitute teachers.

Eligible B.Ed. students will get a temporary teachers license and can teach as substitutes in the class room if they choose. Student teachers will only get paid for the days they are hired to substitute.

“Allowing student teachers the opportunity to get paid to substitute on an as-need basis during their practicum not only provides experience in a field they will soon be entering, but also addresses the current need for more substitutes,” said Druhan.

Student teachers will continue to be supervised the days they are hired to substitute and will be supported by school administration and other teachers.

The province says choosing to substitute is voluntary, and will not impact or delay completion of the bachelor of education program.

The province worked closely with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the five universities that offer B.Ed. programs to provide students who are set to graduate in May a conditional teacher’s certificate.

Lace Marie Brogden, dean of education at St. Francis Xavier University, said in a press release from the province that education students have continued to adapt to the pandemic and this is another example.

“We are pleased that our soon-to-be graduates have this opportunity to support Nova Scotia public schools during this exceptional time,” said Brogden.

The province says there are 282 B.Ed. students who will be offered a conditional teacher’s certificate, adding to the 2,002 active substitutes in the province.