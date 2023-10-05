Nova Scotia to boost registration tax for short-term rentals

The Nova Scotia government says it will increase the annual registration tax for short-term rentals such as apartments and Airbnbs in an attempt to make more long-term housing available.

Housing Minister John Lohr says legislative amendments will be introduced during the legislature's fall sitting to be followed by regulations that will take effect in April.

Under the changes, Lohr says the annual tax for units in a home will be $10, while the tax for units that are not in someone's home, such as apartments and Airbnbs, will range from $240 a year in rural communities to $3,600 in central Halifax.

The tax for accommodations such as hotels and motels will continue to range from $50 to $150, depending on the number of rooms.

The current fine for operators who don't register with the province of $1,000 a day up to a maximum of $7,500 a year will also be increased, although the new fine hasn't been determined.

According to the government, there were more than 6,000 registered short-term accommodations in Nova Scotia as of September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

