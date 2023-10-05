Nova Scotia to boost registration tax for short-term rentals
The Nova Scotia government says it will increase the annual registration tax for short-term rentals such as apartments and Airbnbs in an attempt to make more long-term housing available.
Housing Minister John Lohr says legislative amendments will be introduced during the legislature's fall sitting to be followed by regulations that will take effect in April.
Under the changes, Lohr says the annual tax for units in a home will be $10, while the tax for units that are not in someone's home, such as apartments and Airbnbs, will range from $240 a year in rural communities to $3,600 in central Halifax.
The tax for accommodations such as hotels and motels will continue to range from $50 to $150, depending on the number of rooms.
The current fine for operators who don't register with the province of $1,000 a day up to a maximum of $7,500 a year will also be increased, although the new fine hasn't been determined.
According to the government, there were more than 6,000 registered short-term accommodations in Nova Scotia as of September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.