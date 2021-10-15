Nova Scotia to cover the cost of cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta
Nova Scotia's health minister says the government will cover the cost of the cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta.
Michelle Thompson says she expects the drug to be on the provincial formulary by the end of November.
Thompson, who announced the decision in the legislature on Thursday, says the current list price for a 28-day supply of Trikafta is about $23,000.
Last month, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan announced they would pay for the drug, which costs roughly $300,000 a year per patient at its list price under those provinces' publicly funded drug programs.
Cystic Fibrosis Canada has called Trikafta the "biggest innovation in cystic fibrosis treatment," and the group has noted that research indicates the drug could be effective in 90 per cent of patients.
Nova Scotia's decision affects more than 180 patients in that province, while Cystic Fibrosis Canada estimates about 4,300 Canadians have the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.
