Nova Scotia to ease restrictions for sports practices, arts rehearsals next week
Restrictions will ease for sports practicesand arts and culture rehearsals next week in Nova Scotia.
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Spectators are still not permittedto attend.
"Being cautious has served us well throughout the pandemic and we're continuing that approach as we develop plans to gradually ease restrictions," said Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in a news release Friday. "We're taking this initial step because we recognize the physical and mental health benefits of having full sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances."
All other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until Feb. 14.
The province says decisions about gradually easing other restrictions will be announced soon. Until then, more information can be found on the province’s website.
-
Map shows drastic OC Transpo detours due to ‘Freedom Convoy’A new interactive map, made by a Carleton University computer science student, shows just how far some buses are being forced off course by the downtown occupation.
-
Hwy 25 closed north of Lethbridge following serious crashA section of Highway 25 has been closed to traffic following a Friday morning crash.
-
-
Victoria kiosk offering free art supplies in North ParkThe Supply Victoria Creative Reuse Centre is bringing its free art-supply kiosk to the North Park neighbourhood for anyone who needs crafting supplies.
-
Lakeshore seeking volunteer firefighters for all five stationsThe Municipality of Lakeshore Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters.
-
Toronto police closing off major downtown roadway ahead of expected convoy protestToronto police are closing off a stretch of University Avenue in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in BradfordPolice say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
-
Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPSThe London Police Service has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.