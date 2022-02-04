Nova Scotia to ease restrictions for sports practices, arts rehearsals next week

Restrictions will ease for sports practicesand arts and culture rehearsals next week in Nova Scotia.

As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.

Spectators are still not permittedto attend.

"Being cautious has served us well throughout the pandemic and we're continuing that approach as we develop plans to gradually ease restrictions," said Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in a news release Friday. "We're taking this initial step because we recognize the physical and mental health benefits of having full sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances."

All other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until Feb. 14.

The province says decisions about gradually easing other restrictions will be announced soon. Until then, more information can be found on the province’s website.