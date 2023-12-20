Nova Scotia to increase wages, provide benefits and pension for child-care workers

Licensed child-care workers in Nova Scotia will receive pay raises of between 14 and 17 per cent next spring and will also be provided with new pension and benefits plans.

Becky Druhan, minister of early childhood development, announced the changes Wednesday, calling them a "milestone in the professionalization" of the province's child-care sector.

"We understand that having a strong, stable early-learning ... system means implementing programs and benefits that support the recruitment, retention and recognition of staff," said Druhan.

The Progressive Conservative government estimates the entire cost will be $111 million beginning in 2024, with the province funding $75.7 million and $35.3 million provided through an agreement with the federal government.

The minister said about 3,000 early childhood educators working in provincially licensed child-care centres will receive hourly wage increases ranging from $3.14 to $4.24, beginning April 1. The pay increases are on top of those Druhan announced in October 2022 that ranged between 14 and 43 per cent and were aimed at making working in child care a more attractive option for those considering a career.

Under the new pay bump, workers classified as Level 1, 2 or 3 based on education and experience will see increases of between 14 and 16 per cent. Those who work in leadership positions, such as directors or assistant directors, will get increases ranging from 15 to 17 per cent.

Hourly wages will rise to between $22.91 and $28.78 for level 1, 2 and 3 early childhood educators, and up to $34.54 for those in leadership roles.

As well, Druhan said all employees will be included in a comprehensive group benefits and pension plan as the raises are phased in next year. "The province will fully fund operators for their contribution amounts," Druhan said.

Officials said the wage increases would help offset the employees' contributions to fund the new benefits. "We heard from the sector that balancing affordability while implementing a health benefits and retirement plan is crucial," said Druhan.

The changes followed a review by consultant HUB International and consultations with a child-care sector working group.

Amanda Reyes, an early childhood educator at Needham Early Learning Centre in north-end Halifax who was a member of the working group, said the changes were a long time coming.

"As a member of the working group I feel we were listened to," said Reyes. "With the wage increases, this will really help with the affordability of the pension and benefits."

