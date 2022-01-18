Nova Scotia to invest nearly $500 million in highways, roads, and bridges
Nova Scotia plans on spending nearly $500 million on highways, bridges and roads this year.
“As recent storms have reminded us, our infrastructure is facing challenges associated with climate change,” said N.S. Public Works Minister Kim Masland.
“We have a strong capital plan and we have been steadily upgrading and improving our infrastructure across the province. All new projects are designed and constructed with climate change readiness in mind.”
The Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan includes more than 150 construction projects, which will cover the ongoing twinning of Highways 101, 103, 104 and 107 and converting the Port Hastings Rotary to a roundabout.
The province will also build 12 new bridges and replace 18.
“Transportation is critical to ensure safe and connected communities and that’s why we are making one of the largest investments in Nova Scotia’s infrastructure in provincial history,” said Masland.
