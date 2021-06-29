Nova Scotia to spend $2.5 million to provide digital support for small businesses

Nova Scotia is spending $2.5 million on a new program aimed to help small businesses grow their online and marketing strategies.

The province announced the Digital Assistance Program for Small Business on Tuesday, which allows entrepreneurs to connect with consultants for services such as website development, digital marketing strategies and e-commerce tools, up to a value of $5,000.

Digital Nova Scotia will administer the program. It is based on the Tourism Digital Assistance Program, now in its second year.

"The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in this province and this program will help small businesses adapt to a new norm and participate in our economic recovery," Labi Kousoulis, minister of inclusive economic growth, said in a release.

"Going digital can be daunting for small business owners, so having access to this kind of expertise will help support a business's long-term viability and success."

Those that qualified for the latest round of the small business impact grant will be automatically eligible for the program. If capacity allows, the program will be expanded to other businesses.

Digital Nova Scotia is seeing submissions for expressions of interest from those pre-qualified businesses that want to participate.

Once a business is approved, Digital Nova Scotia will create a shortlist of digital service providers to address the needs of each business.

Qualified digital service providers will have expertise in developing websites, search engine optimization, digital marketing and social media strategy, and building online booking systems and e-commerce tools.

Businesses will also have access to an introduction to digital marketing along with live sessions which include webinars, workshops and virtual panel discussions.