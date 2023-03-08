Nova Scotia to spend $25 million in training to improve patient care

New health data analytics and health system administration programs at Halifax's Saint Mary's University are being created as a way to help the province improve patient care.

Provincial funding, in the amount of $25 million, will allow the university to provide students with additional training options in the growing field of health-care data analysis and other areas.

"Data and analytics are transforming the way people around the world live and work, and they have the opportunity to revolutionize our health-care services as well," said Minister of Advanced Education Brian Wong, in a news release Thursday.

"We're fortunate to have post-secondary institutions like Saint Mary's that are ready to help us train the workforce we need to take advantage of these modern tools."

With the funding, the university will:

Develop a diploma program in health-care analytics that will help health-care workers bring a new level of data-informed decision-making to Nova Scotia's health-care system.

Provide a business administration program for health-care administrators, office directors and family doctors.

Work with Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) to expand options for students to combine college and university learning.

"The patient is at the centre of every decision we make. When our health-care system has the information it needs to react quickly to changes and challenges, the result is better, faster patient care," said Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

"This is a great investment in the future of students, health-care professionals, patients and our province."

Thursday's funding announcement is part of a series of investments in Nova Scotia universities to support health-care training – one of the province's commitments in its plan to transform and improve health care.

"One of the things that have been proven is that our family doctors are spending an awful lot of time doing paperwork and these data and analytics not only will help relieve the burden, because we're looking at one patient, one record," said Wong.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced $59 million to develop a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S.

Another health-care announcement is expected on Thursday at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.