Nova Scotia-wide warrant issued for man accused of dangerous driving, fleeing from police

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Digby County have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of dangerous driving and fleeing from police.

Police say the incident happened in Seabrook on Wednesday.

They say several unsuccessful attempts were made to find 28-year-old Cody Prudhomme of Barton and now they are asking for help from the public.

Prudhomme has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

resisting arrest

flight from police

driving while prohibited

escape lawful custody

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

He is described as five-foot-nine, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed he is driving a black, older model Ford heavy-duty pickup truck. Police say it has a cap over the bed of the truck and a temporary permit in the window.

They say anyone who sees Prudhomme should not approach him and call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

