Nova Scotia woman, 19, dies in single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

A 19-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth, N.S.

Mounties say around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, they responded to a crash on Highway 1 in Darlings Lake.

Police say they learned a car heading south on the highway had struck a guard rail and crashed.

The driver and sole occupant, a 19-year-old woman from Port Maitland, N.S., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP attended the scene, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service has been engaged.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP continue to investigate.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time," says the release.