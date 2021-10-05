Nova Scotia woman, 54, dies after car collides with a traffic control vehicle in Lower Sackville
Staff
The Canadian Press
A 54-year-old woman is dead after a car collided with a traffic control vehicle on Highway 101 in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.
The RCMP says the crash occurred Monday morning in the westbound lane of the highway.
The traffic control vehicle was stopped in the right-hand lane when it was struck from behind by the car.
The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the traffic control vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene.
