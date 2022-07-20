Nova Scotia woman charged after allegedly abandoning animals

A woman from Nova Scotia’s East Hants is facing charges after she allegedly abandoned three animals, including one that died.

The SPCA received a complaint about a dead dog at a home in Noel, N.S., on Sunday.

SPCA officers entered the home and seized two live animals -- a dog and a cat -- along with the dead dog.

The SPCA says the animal’s remains were brought to the Dalhousie Agricultural College Pathology Laboratory for a necropsy.

Belinda Singer, 42, has been charged with three counts of permitting an animal to be in distress under Nova Scotia’s Animal Protection Act.

Singer is due to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Sept. 15.

The SPCA says the investigation is ongoing.