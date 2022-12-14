Nova Scotian inducted into Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame

A Nova Scotia entrepreneur has been inducted into the Women’s Executive Network Hall of Fame after being named one of Canada’s most powerful women “too many” times.

Each year, the organization recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of 100 Canadian women for their role in advocating for workforce diversity and inclusion.

“It’s such a huge responsibility to carry this title and continue the journey,” said Faten Alshazly, who established WeUsThem Inc.

But she says it’s more than just women supporting women. Alshazly wants to highlight the need of everybody supporting each other.

“We need to support each other regardless of gender. We need to see who needs a helping hand and extend it,” she said.

While she is a mentor, she also likes to add she has one herself.

Alshazly, who is also the chair of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, says it’s important for everyone to have someone who can offer them career guidance.

“Mentorship should never stop and it takes a different form and shape and you would meet different requirements. Every step of your career, someone else you meet inspires you in a different way,” she said.

For those seeking advice as to how to find a mentor, Alshazly says her best advice is to just reach out.

“You’d be amazed that more people are open to it. They just need you to reach out,” she said.