Nova Scotian runners take part in marathon commemorating victims of mass shooting

On the first anniversary of the mass killings that began in Portapique, N.S. on April 18, 2020, more than 100 Nova Scotians paid tribute to the victims by participating in the Nova Scotia Remembers Memorial Race.

A full marathon started at 7 a.m. in Portapique with 29 runners taking part. A half marathon also began in nearby Masstown — with both races ending in Truro several hours later.

Near Portapique, NS. One of the runners in the Nova Scotia Remembers and Memorial Marathon pic.twitter.com/uNHEjJJ4Cc

There were also five kilometre, ten kilometre runs and a commemorative walk, all taking place as tributes for those who were lost in the tragedy.

Runner Jillian Arany says she knew any effort made would be appreciated by a community that is still reeling from this tragedy 12 months later.

“I have seen a post from the families who have lost people and how much they appreciate the community support,” says Arany who also wore cut out paper hearts bearing the names of those who died. “They are all the people we lost.”

Running in Portapique, NS for those who were lost pic.twitter.com/FlJXLlGkSd

Joel Taylor ran for his friend.

“I want to do this for Lisa,” said Taylor, who was friends with Lisa McCully, a school teacher who was killed last April. Taylor said a Marathon run in Lisa’s honour was a fitting tribute.

“Lisa would do this,” said Taylor. “Lisa was a person would show up and do something like this”

The memorial runs and walk are also fundraisers, with proceeds going to support the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Memorial Building Fund aimed at establishing a permanent memorial for the 23 lives that were lost.