Nova Scotians age 50-54 now eligible for Pfizer, Moderna vaccine appointments

As of Monday, Nova Scotians ages 50 to 54 can book appointments to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

People in that age group can now book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

N.S. Health says all community clinics and participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group.

According to the province, there are about 67,625 eligible Nova Scotians in the 50-54 age group.

Nova Scotia also announced that the province’s first drive-thru vaccination clinic will open next Monday, May 10 at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

This clinic will be for people 50 and older. Appointments will be posted Tuesday, May 4.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 312,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. According to the province, 30.1 per cent of the eligible population have received vaccines as of Thursday, with 4.2 per cent having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 345,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.