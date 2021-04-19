Nova Scotians age 60-64 now eligible for Pfizer, Moderna vaccine appointments

As of Monday, Nova Scotians ages 60 to 64 can book appointments to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

People in that age group can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

N.S. Health says most community clinics and participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group, with appointments continuously being added to new and existing clinics.

According to the province, there are about 76,000 eligible Nova Scotians in the 60-64 age group.

Some AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

Appointments for all three vaccines will be released continuously as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 194,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 138,268 were first doses and 31,583 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 264,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.