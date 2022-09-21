Nova Scotians aged 18 and over eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Nova Scotians aged 18 and over can now book an appointment for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, Public Health recommends that anyone over the age of 18 who is eligible for their fall dose receive the bivalent vaccine, rather than the original vaccine. Public Health says this is because the bivalent dose provides better protection against Omicron strains.

Currently, the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is the only bivalent vaccine available.

"Late last week we opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to some of the most vulnerable Nova Scotians, and now we have capacity to offer appointments to those 18 and older," said Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in a news release Wednesday.

"I encourage people to follow the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's recommendation and book a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for their next dose. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines offer enhanced protection against Omicron variants."

For most Nova Scotians, the recommended interval between any COVID-19 vaccines after the primary series is 168 days since their last vaccine.

People who have become infected with COVID-19 should wait 168 days from their infection before receiving their next dose.

Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and people aged 70 and older, are eligible for a shortened interval of 120 days from their last vaccine.

"If these people become infected with COVID-19, they should wait 120 days from their infection before receiving their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine," wrote Public Health in the news release.

Vaccine appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.