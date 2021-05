Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 now eligible for Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 are now eligible to book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The province announced Thursday that effective immediately, people 25 and over can book appointments at community clinics, as well as participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Public Health, there are about 61,400 eligible Nova Scotians in the 25 to 29 age group.

Nova Scotia Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

VACCINE UPDATE

Public health has been continuously lowering the age eligibility to book appointments.

Those 30 and older were able to book on Monday.

It opened appointments for 40 and over Tuesday, followed by 35 and older on Friday.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday , 442,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has received a total of 519,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

Premier Iain Rankin said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing that 21,000 doses had been administered that day, a record number for the province.