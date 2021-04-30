Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 now eligible for AstraZeneca vaccine; over 70,000 COVID-19 tests completed in 5-day span

Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 are now eligible to book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, said cancelled appointments for AstraZeneca shots as other vaccines become available have opened availability of AstraZeneca, with as many as 10,000 doses still unused.

AstraZeneca vaccine appointments are also still open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

On Thursday, Strang says the province's main focus is to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible.

"We are being very successful with our age-based focus, moving quickly down through five-year age cohorts," said Strang during a live news conference on Thursday. "We're down to 55 to 59 year olds; soon we'll be in that 50 year old group and within a week or two, 40 year olds... Once we get to June, we're into the 20 year olds."

Strang said he is pleased with the province's vaccine rollout program.

"If we start to change our program now, we then have to readjust and we slow everything down. That would be the wrong thing to do," Strang explained. "We have a good program; we'll have everybody vaccinated within the next four to six weeks. We need to stay focused on that."

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 70 new COVID-19 cases. The province has not yet released Friday's new case numbers.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide a live update on the ongoing COVID-19 situation on Friday at 2 p.m. AT.

OVER 70,000 COVID-19 TESTS COMPLETED IN 5-DAY SPAN

Health officials in Nova Scotia say they are experiencing some delays processing negative lab results due to a large increase in individuals getting tested for COVID-19 in the last week.

In a tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness on Thursday, it says the province has completed nearly 74,000 COVID-19 tests within a 5-day span – between April 25 and April 29. They say this number does not include rapid testing or drop-in testing samples.

Between April 25 and April 27, public health says almost 40,000 tests were completed, with 14,730 processed on April 27 alone.

"Please be reassured that these are in progress; it is simply taking longer than usual," wrote Health & Wellness in a tweet on Thursday.

According to health officials, public health has emailed 66,574 negative test results and made 3,500 live calls to communicate negative results in the past week.

Thank you to the @nshealth staff and all of the amazing work that goes on behind the scenes while so many Nova Scotians get tested for COVID-19.



Please be patient while awaiting your results. https://t.co/wYLYA5X0ZN

BUSINESSES ASK FOR HELP

Business owners in Nova Scotia are hoping to hear from the provincial government regarding some type of support after government officials announced a provincewide lockdown that began Wednesday morning.

During a live COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is currently working on a package to help support these individuals.

"I can't imagine how hard it is to manage your business during these cycles of opening and closing and I know you are frustrated," said Rankin. "Just know that I understand your livelihoods are at stake.

Rankin says more details will be provided at a later date.

"We're working really hard to find out how we can get supports out as quickly as possible," Rankin said.