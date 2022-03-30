Nova Scotians can cast their lines Friday as the 2022 sportfishing season opens

Nova Scotians looking forward to this year's sportfishing season can start casting their lines Friday as the 2022 season opens.

The provincial government says the sportfishing sector is steadily growing and currently generates about $85 million a year.

Last year, more than 78,000 sportfishing licences were sold, which the province says was the highest participation in Nova Scotia since 1985.

"Sportfishing is a springtime tradition in our province -- a very popular, healthy outdoor activity enjoyed by more Nova Scotians than ever before,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig in a news release Wednesday.

"I remind anglers to think 'safety first' when enjoying time on the water. Please use appropriate catch and release techniques and limit harvests so this valuable sport remains sustainable."

Craig noted that sportfishing also supports jobs and economic activity in rural Nova Scotia communities and is important to the province’s tourism industries.

Sportfishing licences can be purchased online or at Department of Natural Resources and Renewables field offices and various businesses throughout the province.

"We encourage all sportfishers to practice sound conservation methods such as catch and release and, if you have a chance, please take a kid fishing," said Brent Locke, the president of the Nova Scotia Salmon Association. "Teaching a child to fish encourages an appreciation for nature, promotes a healthy lifestyle and teaches patience."

More information on Nova Scotia’s sportfishing season can be found online.