Nova Scotians could be paying less at the pumps Wednesday after NSUARB invokes interrupter clause
Nova Scotians could see some relief at the gas pumps Wednesday morning after the province's Utility and Review Board said it will be invoking its interrupter clause.
Gas and oil prices will be adjusted at midnight on Wednesday when the clause takes effect.
In a release from the UARB, it says, "This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil."
The release did not say how much the prices would be adjusted.
"The benchmark prices of gasoline and diesel oil are based on an average of the daily market price for refined product on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars," read the release.
As of Tuesday, the minimum price of regular gas in Halifax was $1.39 per litre, while those in Cape Breton were paying a minimum price of $1.41 per litre for gas.
The NSUARB monitors the markets for gas and diesel oil daily and may set a new price at any time "should conditions warrant."
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Traffic lights damaged as crash closes Tecumseh intersectionTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce major hospital expansion in GTA, sources sayOntario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.