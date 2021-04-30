Nova Scotians flock to phonelines and website to book appointment for AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine continues to go into the arms of Nova Scotians and as of Friday, people between the ages of 40 and 54 are eligible to book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"If Dr. Strang tells me it's safe to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, I'll get it," said Angela Wright.

Thousands of appointments for AstraZeneca were booked within hours of opening up and Wright was able to secure an appointment Friday morning and received her first dose in the afternoon.

She's not concerned by reports of rare blood clots linked to the vaccine.

"I have no concerns about any side effects of AstraZeneca," Wright said. "As a woman, being on a birth control pill that was always a side effect of a birth control pill and the side effects for birth control are greater than for this shot so I have no qualms about getting it."

AstraZeneca appointments also remain open for people between the ages of 55 and 64 while appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are open to Nova Scotians 55 and older.

As of Thursday, more than 300,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those, 36,000 are second doses.

That means that 31 per cent of Nova Scotians over the age of 16 have now had one or more doses of vaccine and more than 80 per cent of people 70 and older have had at least one shot.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin says the province's vaccine rollout is on track.

"Our vaccination plan is exactly where it should be and on schedule. If the supply of vaccine continues as expected, we are just eight weeks away from every eligible Nova Scotian being able to receive their first dose," said Premier Iain Rankin.