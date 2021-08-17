Nova Scotians head to the polls as midsummer election campaign draws to a close

Nova Scotians began heading to the polls Tuesday following a midsummer election campaign, as voting hours were slightly extended in some polling stations.

Opening was delayed Tuesday morning at six polling stations in Halifax, Bedford, Nappan and Antigonish and will therefore close at 8:30 p.m., the province's elections authority said in a news release. All other polling stations opened on time at 8 a.m. and will close Tuesday at 8 p.m., Elections Nova Scotia said.

The affected polling stations include the Parkland Estates Retirement Residence and Dalhousie Student Union Building in Halifax, as well as the Nappan United Church, the Northwood Place long-term care facility in Bedford, and the Club 60 seniors' centre in Antigonish.

Elections Nova Scotia also discovered the "where do I vote" tool on their website had incorrect voting location information for the electoral districts of Bedford South, Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier and Halifax Atlantic. The information on the website has been corrected.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at all polling stations and voters will have to wear masks inside and abide by physical distancing protocols, Elections NS said in a separate news release Tuesday. People will be asked to sanitize their hands at entrances and exits, and bring their own pen for completing paperwork.

Poll workers will provide single-use pencils to voters with which they can mark their ballots, Elections NS advised.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin called the election on July 17, less than five months after he was sworn in as premier to replace Stephen McNeil. Rankin, 38, is hoping to secure a third consecutive term for the Liberal party and campaigned on post-pandemic optimism while preaching fiscal conservatism.

The Progressive Conservatives, led by chartered accountant Tim Houston, tried to set themselves apart by unveiling a big-spending platform focused on improving the health-care system. The New Democrats, led by United Church minister Gary Burrill, campaigned on a traditionally progressive platform that called for a $15 minimum wage, 10 paid sick days for all workers and rent control.

Houston cast his ballot Tuesday in Little Harbour, while Rankin and Burrill voted during the advance polls.

A total of 28 seats are needed to secure a majority in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature. At dissolution, the Liberals held 24 of 51 seats, followed by the Progressive Conservatives with 17. The New Democrats had five seats, and there were three Independents and two vacancies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.