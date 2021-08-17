Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday as midsummer election campaign draws to a close
Nova Scotians are heading to the polls Tuesday following a midsummer election campaign that was waged as the province started to emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incumbent Liberals, led by 38-year-old Iain Rankin, tried to capitalize on post-pandemic optimism while preaching fiscal conservatism.
His party, which he took over after replacing Stephen McNeil as leader in February, has been in power since 2013.
The Progressive Conservatives, led by chartered accountant Tim Houston, tried to set themselves apart by unveiling a big-spending platform focused on improving the health-care system.
The New Democrats, led by United Church minister Gary Burrill, campaigned on a traditionally progressive platform that called for a $15 minimum wage, 10 paid sick days for all workers and rent control.
A total of 28 seats are needed to secure a majority in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
-
-
Ontario Liberals call for mandatory vaccination policy at Queen’s ParkLiberal leader Steven Del Duca is calling for a mandatory vaccination rule for all members of provincial parliament and clear protocols for those who choose to remain unvaccinated.
-
Two hospitalized after vehicle crashes into parked cars on River Road: WRPSTwo people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with two parked cars on River Road East in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
-
Woman faces 2nd-degree-murder charges in Leduc assault leaving one man deadA Lac La Biche woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc left a man dead.
-
Downtown section of Queen Street may be closed for nearly 5 years for Ontario Line constructionA section of Queen Street in Toronto may be closed for nearly five years to construct a new subway station downtown.
-
OPP arrest three in stolen vehicle collision near Ilderton, Ont.Middlesex county OPP say they have arrested three people in an incident involving a stolen car near Ilderton Monday morning.
-
Manitoba to announce winners of vaccine lotteryManitobans will soon find out the winners of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.
-
New Zealand to enter lockdown after single virus case foundNew Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community.
-
U.S. to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters at 8 months: sourcesU.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.