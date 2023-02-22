Nova Scotians now able to access one-time free counselling session

A new pilot program now allows Nova Scotians struggling with general mental health issues to book a one-time free counselling session.

Eligible applicants must be over the age of 18. The sessions can be used for individual, couple, or family counselling through the province’s Access Wellness service.

"Many people can benefit from supportive counselling, but not everyone has the income or private insurance to pay for it," said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.

The sessions can be done either in-person or over the phone and online. Services are based out of Sydney, Halifax, Kentville and New Glasgow.

“Daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available, although days and hours of operation vary in each region,” read the release.

According to the province, those with private health-care coverage are able to access the session. However, it is not intended for ongoing sessions.

"Many of life's challenges can test our ability to cope. While we might benefit from the help from a mental health professional, it doesn't always mean we need ongoing treatment or specialized services. This new service will give people a new way to get the right care when they need it,” said Dana Pulsifer, senior director for the Mental Health and Addictions Program with Nova Scotia Health.

Each session runs for about one hour. Those looking to book can do so online or by calling 1-833-691-2282.