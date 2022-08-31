Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service

Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).

Beginning Wednesday, anyone on Nova Scotia's Need a Family Practice registry can sign up for the service.

Previously, people had to receive an email invitation to use the virtual-care option.

"We want Nova Scotians to be able to access care when and where they need it. As we continue to recruit more health-care workers and find innovative health-care solutions, we are pleased that all Nova Scotians on the registry will be able to use VirtualCareNS," said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release Wednesday.

"VirtualCareNS is free, effective, and a convenient way for Nova Scotians [to] get medical care."

VirtualCareNS was launched as a pilot in May 2021. Since then, the province says it has offered more than 21,000 virtual appointments, including care and advice for mental health concerns, prescription renewals, skin problems, infections, minor injuries, joint pain and other issues.

The province says the service will offer about 150 to 200 virtual appointments each weekday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as Monday evenings until 7 p.m.

"VirtualCareNS is a readily available option for people who don't have a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner to access the care they need. The unique design of this program, combining virtual care with an in-person follow-up option if needed, has garnered national and international attention as a leading practice," said Gail Tomblin Murphy, the vice-presidentof research, innovation and discovery, and chief nurse executive at Nova Scotia Health.

Currently, there are 61 primary care providers delivering care through VirtualCareNS, including 54 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners. The province says more providers are also being recruited.

As of Aug. 1, more than 105,000 Nova Scotians had their names on the Need a Family Practice registry.

According to Dr. Gail Tomblin Murphy, the chief nurse executive with Nova Scotia Health, the average wait time for the service is about 110 minutes.

"That's not bad," she said. "About 60 per cent of them will say, 'You know what? I probably would have gone to an emergency, but I'm glad I don't have to.'"

Nova Scotia resident Jim Deleskie hasn't had a family doctor in years. He says he isn't against the virtual-care option, but feels there will be cases where it may not work.

"Sometimes things don't always get resolved within that 15-minute appointment, and you have to go back and go back and go back. And you actually need a doctor for that," said Deleskie.

"I do feel like it's a little bit of a stop-gap model because we don't have doctors right now."

Dr. Margaret Fraser, a physician in Cape Breton, admits the virtual service isn't necessarily a complete solution, but more like a Band-Aid for the time being.

"I'm wondering if the person who is talking with them is going to have access to their bloodwork, access to any of the testing that they have had done recently?” she asked.

Tomblin Murphy says the virtual-care model is likely here to stay. She adds it's another example of COVID-19 teaching us some things can be done remotely.

"And if you need to see somebody in-person, then we arrange for you to go see somebody in-person as well," Tomblin Murphy said.

Tombin Murphy says about 20 per cent of people seen in virtual care end up following up with in-person appointments.