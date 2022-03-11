Nova Scotians planning backyard campfires will soon have to check for burn restrictions

Nova Scotians planning a backyard campfire will need to start checking the province's BurnSafe map again next week.

Nova Scotia's provincial burn restrictions come into effect on Tuesday.

Once in effect, the burn map will be updated at 2 p.m. each day to show if burning is permitted.

Burn restrictions will be indicated by the following:

if a county is shown in green, burning is permitted after 2 p.m.

if a county is shown in yellow, burning is permitted after 7 p.m.

if a county is shown in red, burning is not permitted that day

The province says the map will appear grey between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day to indicate burning is not permitted.

In 2021, firefighters fought 113 wildfires covering 197 hectares across Nova Scotia.

Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia's Natural Resources and Renewables minister, says prevention is the best way to reduce the risk of wildfires.

"Restrictions are in place for the safety of our homes and communities. Burning is only permitted when it poses the lowest possible fire risk," said Rushton in a news release Friday.

"I encourage all Nova Scotians to check before they burn and follow safe and responsible burning practices for outdoor fires."

Nova Scotia's BurnSafe map shows provincial restrictions, which cover domestic brush burning and campfires. Restrictions do not apply to campfires in licensed private, municipal or provincial campgrounds with proper campfire facilities.

Burn restrictions can also be found by calling the toll-free phone line at 1-855-564-2876 (BURN).

Burn restrictions in Nova Scotia are in place from March 15 until October 15, when the risk of wildfires are highest.

The province's BurnSafe map can be found online beginning March 15.