Nova Scotians prepare for winter storm

Many Nova Scotians spent Wednesday preparing for an impending winter wallop.

“Got my snow blower ready. I’m getting some gas today and hoping I’ll be ready for everything tomorrow,” said homeowner Susanne Dittmer.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, workers were busy ahead of the expected storm.

“Crews are actively salting and brining streets and sidewalks,” said Laura Wright, a public affairs advisor with HRM.

With up to 25 centimeters of snow expected to fall in the Halifax-area over a 24-hour period, city officials are advising residents of several adjustments to services and municipal programs.

SUPPORT FOR THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

The municipality is collaborating with the Province of Nova Scotia, professional service providers and community-based agencies to provide temporary emergency shelters to occupants of homeless encampments in the region.

An emergency shelter will be open Wednesday, Dec. 8 beginning at 9 p.m. and will remain open until 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Those at the shelter will be provided comfort kits, a meal, and provisions to shower in the facility.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, individuals from the emergency shelter will be offered transportation to a comfort centre which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ground Search and Rescue will be visiting all locations where the municipality is aware of occupants of homeless encampments to offer transportation to these facilities.

SOLID WASTE

Curbside collection of garbage, organics and recyclables regularly scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9 is cancelled.

For residents who would have regular collection on Thursday, curbside collection services will be provided on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Household Special Waste Depot at 20 Horseshoe Lake Drive will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 11 but will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Rural Refuse Depot located at 21611 Highway #7 in Sheet Harbour will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 9.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Many recreation centres will delay opening on Thursday, Dec. 9. A decision will be made at 8 a.m. regarding status of facilities, rentals, and programming, with potential re-opening at 10 a.m.

Registration for the municipality’s aquatics and skating winter programs has been delayed until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

The Halifax Public Gardens will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 9.

HALIFAX TRANSIT

Halifax Transit bus and ferry services are continuing as usual. The municipality is asking people to monitor @hfxtransit or visit www.halifax.ca/transit for the latest information regarding service levels.

PARKING

The municipal overnight winter parking ban is in effect annually from Dec. 15 to Mar. 31. The ban is enforced from 1 to 6 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only.

Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking ban, or whether you have received a notification, vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night, any day of the year, if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations.

WINTER DRIVING TIPS FROM POLICE

With snow in the forecast, police across Nova Scotia are encouraging motorists to be safe and are sharing some safety tips.

VEHICLE MAINTENANCE

Plan ahead to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy.

Check your safety inspection sticker and the tread on your tires.

Keep a snowbrush or ice scraper in your vehicle and consider topping up your vehicle with extra windshield washer fluid.

It’s also a good idea to have a shovel and/or a bag of salt or sand in your vehicle in case you get stuck.

DRIVING SAFELY FOR THE ROAD CONDITIONS