Nova Scotians prepare to face another rainfall warning

Umbrellas are becoming a necessary accessory for many Nova Scotians.

“We’ve had way above normal rainfall this summer, way above for Nova Scotia right? It’s usually a sunnier, drier weather in July and August but it’s been a really rainy few months since June right?” says Mel Gilbert.

Record rainfall led to unprecedented flooding in July. Some retailers say customers have been stocking their emergency kits for what’s to come.

“With all the recent weather we’ve had with the flooding, the storms, the fires, everyone is taking the weather a little more seriously,” says Jude Sallay, the Business and marketing director for Home Hardware in Lower Sackville.

“It’s a little more unpredictable nowadays and they’re calling for a pretty significant storm season as well.”

Phil Dexter has been caught without power once too often to risk it again. He’s in the market for a new generator.

“The power goes out more, all these storms that’s why we want to consider getting one of these and have it hooked in proper,” Dexter says.

He’s not alone. Emergency items like flashlights and batteries, sump pumps and jerry cans have been popular items on the shelves.

“In the last couple of weeks especially there’s been a lot more people who were kicking the tires first on doing it and now because they’ve been flooded out or because they don’t want to go through that after hearing about it that they’re now looking to safeguard before instead of after the fact,” says sales associate Kevin Lanigan.

With peak hurricane season on our doorstep it’s better to be safe than sorry.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.