Nova Scotians react to easing of school restrictions

Schools in Nova Scotia appear to be set to return to a pre-Covid-19 state of normalcy.

"I think what a lot of people are going to see is a move back towards the familiar type of school year we've had,” said Doug Hadley from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education. “We do so with these type of core public health measures in place."

Sylvie McGuigan, a mother of a third grade student, has a mixed response to the announcement in Nova Scotia. McGuigan is still worried about possible Covid-19 exposure, but she is happy for the students and teachers who are poised to have a traditional school year.

"Our numbers are so low,” said McGuigan. “You can't realistically expect kids under any age really, not to get Covid-19 burn out."

Wayne McKay has two children in school.

"I have mixed reactions. I watched the announcement and I was happy to hear Dr. Robert Strang is following the best evidence," said McKay.

Mckay was also relieved to hear the province is sticking to the 75 per cent vaccination target. However, other factors concern him.

"I have little nagging reservations about my youngest child who is not vaccinated," said McKay.

Doug Hadley said the HRCE would monitor vaccination targets.

"Vaccinations are really the one thing that we can all do to keep all Nova Scotians safe," said Hadley.

According to Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Paul Wozney, having classes like music and physical education return to normal formats and structure will be a huge plus.

"To be able to resume and largely normal experience, it is so much what makes those classes so much fun. It is such a big part of the student's schooling," said Wozney.

Wozney also said it all adds up to a major relief as he looks forward to the school year.