Nova Scotians react to report on racism within Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces has been harshly criticized following a year-long review of the country's military for its culture of racism and discrimination. As the Maritimes hold a large military presence, the review is getting quite a bit of attention in the region.

For Debbie Eisen, the findings from the advisory panel on systemic racism and discrimination are tough to hear, but also necessary if the Canadian Armed Forces are to move forward.

"From what I heard this morning is it's going to be uncomfortable conversations, but sometimes the uncomfortable conversations are the ones that have the most meanings in the most impact," says Eisen from the Mi'kmaq Friendship Centre and Former member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Eisen joined the armed forces in 1976. She served aboard HMCS Iroquois, then as an Indigenous recruiter. She finished her career as an aboriginal advisor.

She says she believes it's time for optimism as the Canadian military tries to move forward.

"There's going to be a lot of people who are not going to be happy with the way that the military is headed with this racism and discrimination policies that are happening, but they have no choice," she says.

Defence Minister Anita Anand also expressed the need to promote the history of military contributions from diverse ethnic groups, like the No. 2 Construction Battalion.

"That was a group of Black men from across Canada, with the largest contingent coming from Nova Scotia. That played a significant role in the First World War," says Russell Grosse, executive director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.

The recognition of groups, like the No. 2 Construction Battalion, will go a long way toward the recruitment of under-represented cultures within the military.

"It's something that is now a starting point, a launching pad for further discussion," he says.

An apology from the federal government for racial discrimination is said to come for the No. 2 Construction Battalion in July. It will be offered to descendants of those who served in the battalion.