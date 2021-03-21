A family health pharmacy has offered a unique way to those who qualify for the AstraZeneca vaccine, and hundreds of people took advantage.

This weekend, NovaCare Pharmacy turned their parking lot into a vaccination site.

“It allows us to vaccinate more people while keeping them safely distanced from each other in the minimum amount of time,” says pharmacist Peter Dumo.

Dumo says he first got the idea after he received word NovaCare would be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It’s working quite smoothly. Most patients are in and out in 20 minutes.”

And most patients seemed to be happy with the process.

“Covid is getting carried away and hopefully this will help end the pandemic and open up the community more,” says one person who received the vaccine on Sunday.

Over 420 people were vaccinated at the site this weekend.

“100% effective against keeping people out of the hospital and people out of the funeral home that’s what matters. Keeping them out of those two places,” says Dumo.

Effective Monday, eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be expanded to include adults aged 60 and older.

It was previously capped at years of age.

“All pharmacies will run out of the vaccine with the exapnsion of age. There’s absolutely no doubt,” Dumo tells CTV Windsor.

As of Tuesday, adults 75-years-old and older in 2021 will be able to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Windsor-Essex region.

Last week, the Ontario government announced that individuals born in 1946 and earlier, will be eligable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective, Monday March 22.

Four local vaccination clinics will be prepared to welcome new eligible seniors once they have booked an appointment online through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WEHCU), that will be launched on Tuesday.

The City of Windsor said that Ferry Street from Pitt Street to Chatham Street is closed and will be closed daily between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., 7 days/week to accommodate the operation of the Mass Vaccination Clinic located at Windsor Hall.

Vaccination drop off, local deliveries and emergency services will be permitted northbound from Chatham Street during clinic hours.

The northbound lane will be reopened to all traffic when the clinic is not in operation.