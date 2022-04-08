Novavax vaccine available in Sask. Monday

Saskatchewan will start distributing the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here’s what we know about it.

Novavax Nuvaxovid has been reviewed by Health Canada since Jan. of 2021 and was first authorized for use in Canada on Feb.17 of 2022. According to the Health Canada website, the vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants from symptomatic COVID-19.

Beginning on Monday, the vaccine will be available to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older only, since Novavax has not yet been approved for children.

Novavax is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada. It is a two dose vaccine series which Health Canada said must be given at least 21 days between doses. It can be used as a third or fourth dose for people who have already received another type of vaccine if supply is available.

According to Health Canada, one dose of Novavax contains five micrograms of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein which is the original strain. Similar protein-based technology is used in influenza and hepatitis vaccines which are on the market.

Certain side effects of the vaccine are normal, according to Health Canada. These can include redness and soreness on the arm where the vaccine was given, chills, fatigue, joint pain, headache, mild fever, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting.

A full list of the Novavax ingredients and possible side effects can be found on the Health Canada website.

Saskatchewan has secured 4,200 doses of Novavax but due to the limited supply, it will only be available by booking through 1-833-727-5829.

