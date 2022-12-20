November police shooting under review by RCMP, ASIRT; no one hurt

Alberta's police watchdog agency is looking into a Mountie firing their gun on a Métis settlement in November.

No one was hurt in the Nov. 8 incident.

That morning, shortly before noon, Cold Lake RCMP were called about a male of unknown age who had pointed a firearm at someone on the Elizabeth Métis Settlement. He was reportedly driving a stolen side-by-side, a type of off-road vehicle.

When RCMP found him, he tried to flee, police say.

That was when "one officer discharged their duty pistol," Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday, revealing no other detail about the interaction.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigation has begun and Alberta RCMP are conducting an independent review.

The Elizabeth Métis Settlement is located northeast of Edmonton on the Saskatchewan border.