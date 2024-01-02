Novice driver accused of being impaired with open liquor in car crashes into house on Christmas Eve
A young driver faces a slew of charges, including being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, following a collision with a house in Orangeville.
Provincial police say the 18-year-old from Brampton crashed into the garage of the Parkview Drive home, causing significant structural damage, around 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
"Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second, you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you," OPP stated in a release.
The accused was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, mischief over $5,000, driving with liquor readily available, and disobeying or failing to stop for a stop sign, among others.
